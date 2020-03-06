Terre Haute Police and U.S. Marshals Service served a warrant Friday morning, resulting in the arrest of a Terre Haute man.
Richard Sandlin, 53, was arrested after initially refusing to give himself up, according to police.
Sandlin was booked in the Vigo County Jail just after noon Friday and faces charges of battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, criminal mischief, burglary, resisting law enforcement, escape from lawful detention and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
His bond is set at $75,000, no 10% allowed. Sandlin is due in Vigo Superior Court 1 at 9 a.m. Monday.
Terre Haute Police and U.S. Marshals at 10 a.m. Friday attempted to serve a warrant on Sandlin in the 1300 block of North 12th Street.
Police said Sandlin had made statements to family members that he was not coming out. THPD officers then surrounded the home and called for assistance from the THPD Special Response Team.
Sandlin later surrendered and was taken into custody without incident, according to police.
