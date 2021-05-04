An Indianapolis man died Monday night after gunfire was exchanged with police after a chase that ended in Clark County, Illinois.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Brandon Shockley, who was wanted in an attempted homicide that occurred Monday near an elementary school in Lawrence, northeast of Indianapolis.
Monday night, an Indiana State Police radio broadcast alerted local police to watch for a blue Chevrolet Malibu involved in the shooting. About 10:30 p.m. Monday, a Vigo County sheriff's deputy spotted the suspect car near the 7-mile marker of Interstate 70.
Sheriff John Plasse said the deputy followed the car and attempted a traffic stop, but the motorist continued west.
Stop sticks were deployed by Indiana State Police units at the state line, but the suspect vehicle continued westbound into Illinois at reduced speeds on flat tires.
At the 153-mile marker in Illinois, the car went off the road and stopped in a ditch.
Plasse said gunfire erupted from inside the suspect vehicle, and shots were returned by police officers.
The man inside the vehicle was found dead when police approached the vehicle, Plasse said.
Illinois State Police said an autopsy was planned today.
Westbound Interstate 70 was closed in Clark County during investigation of the shooting death and was reopened Tuesday morning.
Clark County Coroner Jeff Pearce will release the cause of death, Plasse said.
Also contributing to this report was WISH-TV reporter Ricahrd Essex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.