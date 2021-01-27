Walmart, Kroger and Meijer stores are or soon will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations in Indiana.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and state health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box made the announcement Wednesday during the governor's weekly COVID-19 update.

Participating stores can be viewed at the state website: ourshot.in.gov

Indiana COVID-19 vaccination sites The Indiana Department of Health website listing Indiana's COVID-19 vaccination sites with links and information to register to receive a vaccine.

Box said Walmart will use the state's scheduling system, while Meijer and Kroger will use their own systems. At present, Box said, the state's 211 center cannot make appointments for Meijer and Kroger locations.

Walmart on Wednesday said its store at 2399 Indiana 46 on Terre Haute's east side received its first allocation of vaccines on Tuesday and has begun offering the vaccinations. Walmart said it expects to launch its own online schedulers next week.

Kroger said it will offer vaccines at pharmacies at its Terre Haute stores at 2140 Fort Harrison Road, 2650 Wabash Ave., and 4714 S. U.S. 41. Scheduling is available at www.kroger.com/covidvaccine

A Meijer spokesman said that chain has begun conducting COVID vaccine clinics at select stores in Indiana and anticipates administering 1,300 vaccines this week.

People who want to get the vaccine at Meijer should register via text or online. People can register by texting COVID to 75049 or go online to clinic.meijer.com, and Meijer will notify them when it has a vaccine dose/appointment available.

Indiana currently allows vaccinations to any Hoosier 70 and older, long-term care residents, first responders (fire, law enforcement, emergency medical services, reservists and volunteers) who have in-person contact with the public, and licensed and unlicensed healthcare workers who have in-person contact with patients or infectious material in healthcare settings.

Vaccinations are currently being offered at other Vigo County locations including the county health department's site at the Vigo County Annex, 147 Oak St., Terre Haute; the Landsbaum Center in Union Hospital, 1433 N. 6 1/2 St., Terre Haute; and Wabash Valley Health Center, 1436 Locust St.; Terre Haute.

Starting Feb. 1, the Vigo County Health Department also will open a location at the former Sears Automotive Center at the Haute City Center mall (formerly the Honey Creek Mall) off South U.S. 41.

Scheduling for those centers is available at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Those in west central Indiana needing assistance to sign up can call the Area 7 Agency on Aging and Disabled at 812-238-1561 or 800-489-1561.

As of Wednesday, 477,326 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 112,855 are fully vaccinated, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The ISDH on Wednesday reported 2,260 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 617,176. A total of 9,470 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19.