The Wabash Valley added 27 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday's Indiana State Department of Health mid-day count.
Vigo County added three new cases while Clay and Parke counties added one each. The balance of new cases in the Wabash Valley are in Putnam County, which added 22.
The additional cases bring the Valley's total to 483 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 33 deaths.
Across the state, the Indiana State Department of Health today announced 656 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
That brings to 27,280 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady, the state says. Near 40 percent of ICU beds and 81 percent of ventilators are available.
A total of 1,596 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 46 over the previous day. Another 145 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 171,358 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 165,448 on Friday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 164. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (34), Bartholomew (14), Dubois (15), Elkhart (32), Floyd (41), Hamilton (23), Henry (16), Howard (23), Johnson (21), Lake (66), Putnam (22), St. Joseph (27), Tippecanoe (10) and White (14).
The state urges Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.
Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that’s at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
ISDH is holding drive-thru clinics through Sunday in Bluffton, Gary, Madison and Sullivan. Details of these clinics and additional state-sponsored sites can be found at the COVID-19 testing clinic link at coronavirus.in.gov. Individuals should bring proof of Indiana residency such as a state-issued ID, work ID or utility bill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.