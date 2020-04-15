The Wabash Valley Relief Fund announced its third round of grants today, this one totaling $35,000 to seven organizations
Created by the United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, the fund previously made grants on March 31 and April 7 totaling over $135,000 in emergency support for local nonprofits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have seen a steady flow of applicants for these short-term relief grants,” Beth Tevlin of the Community Foundation said in a news release.
Tevlin said the steering committee has received 10 to 20 applications each week since the the fund was created March 20. With Tuesday's awards, 39 organizations have been granted immediate financial assistance to help those impacted by the pandemic.
The third-round grant recipients include:
- $5,000 for Dugger Lions Club, increased need for food pantry;
- $5,000 for First Christian Church of Clinton – increased need for food pantry;
- $5,000 for Highland Church, increased need for food pantry;
- $5,000 for Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society. increased demand to care of animals;
- $5,000 for Terre Haute Children’s Museum, offset operational costs during closing;
- $5,000 for Vigo County Historical Society, offset operational costs during closing;
- $5,000 for Vigo County School Corp. backpack program, expand food distribution for weekend consumption.
The fund's first priority is to assist organizations helping individuals and families with immediate COVID-19 related needs, but funds are also used for support of non-profit infrastructure impacted by the state's stay-at-home orders.
The group's steering committee "has a tough job each week," said Richard Payonk of the United Way. "They are balancing the funds available to them against food, shelter and financial needs of families, but also trying to keep an eye out for financial supports for some of our important non-profits that our community needs to remain viable entities when our recovery begins."
If interested in donating, visit uwwv.org/covid or wvcf.org/covid. All money remains in the Wabash Valley and can be designated to specific-county use. No administrative fees are charged; 100% of donations go into the community. Corporate partners and foundations seeking to help can contact Danielle Isbell at disbell@uwwv.org or Tevlin at beth@wvcf.org.
Those organizations wanting to apply can visit uwwv.org/covid.
