Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 13, 2020 @ 4:52 pm
Serving Terre Haute and Wabash Valley
The Wabash Valley Regional Spelling Bee originally scheduled for March 21 is postponed due to school closures prompted by the coronavirus situation. The reschedule date remains to be determined.
Georgia Beddow, 93, passed away March 2, 2020. She was born July 18, 1926. No services are scheduled at this time.
