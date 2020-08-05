Wabash Valley Night Out has been canceled for this year.
City police announced the decision this morning in a social media post.
After careful consideration and speaking with other Law Enforcemt leaders, we have decided that for the safety of our community we will not be hosting this years Wabash Valley Night Out.— Sgt. Ryan Adamson (@THPDPIO) August 5, 2020
The annual event draws thousands of families to Fairbanks Park to interact with law enforcement and emergency services personnel, as well as other agencies serving the Wabash Valley.
“After careful consideration and speaking with other Law Enforcement leaders, we have decided that for the safety of our community, we will not be hosting this year's Wabash Valley Night Out,” said Sgt. Ryan Adamson on Twitter.
Distribution of schools supplies is a highlight for many children and families. Food and music is also provided.
Many communities across the state host similar back-to-school events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.