Wabash Valley healthcare rises to challenge of COVID-19

With hospitals, clinics and multiple networks of health care and wellness professionals, the Wabash Valley has become a health care hub in west central Indiana and eastern Illinois.
In Vigo County alone, more than 9,000 jobs for health and wellness workers and an annual payroll of more than $46 million make health care the leading industry in employment growth. The industry has gained more than 1,100 jobs during the past five years, according to local economic development data.
Healthcare providers are an important economic driver for the community, said Steve Witt, president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation.
And, the growing number of assisted living facilities for senior citizens and disabled residents has meant an increase in healthcare opportunities and associated services.
Meanwhile, a variety of health career education is available at the area’s college and university levels, meaning that interest is high in the caring professions and continued training is available for those already in the health care field.
Terre Haute Regional Hospital and Union Hospital have been major medical providers in the community for decades. Their in-patient and out-patient care is supplemented by providers including Hamilton Center Inc., a regional behavioral health system, as well as Wabash Valley Health Center, Valley Professionals Community Health Center, and Harsha Behavioral Center, a psychiatric hospital.
Terre Haute Regional Hospital is a 278-bed community-based medical center with comprehensive medical and surgical programs. The hospital is now a Level 3 trauma center after five years of operating a Level 2 center, but continues to provide many of the services it had maintained during its certification as a Level 2 trauma center.
Union Hospital is a 343-bed facility in Terre Haute with a Level 3 trauma center. The hospital is part of the Union Health System, which includes Union Hospital Clinton as a 25-bed critical access hospital, and the Union Medical Group, which consists of over 130 providers in 20 specialties practicing at multiple locations throughout western Indiana and eastern Illinois. Union’s neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, is the largest Level 3 unit in a 70-mile radius and was the first NICU established in the state.
Terre Haute is also home to respected medical schools that produce highly trained medical professionals.
Health care education is available at Indiana State University College of Health and Human Services; Ivy Tech Community College Nursing & Practical Nursing program; and Saint Mary of the Woods College Nursing Program. The Richard G. Lugar Center for Rural Health is a division of Union Hospital that focuses on training health care providers to work in rural settings.
The public health crisis of COVID-19 had many ramifications in the health care industry that might not be obvious to the public.
Regional Hospital
From an insider point-of-view, Regional Hospital CEO Nathan Vooys said the pandemic taught health care professionals how to be flexible with constantly changing guidelines.
“It’s one of those things you plan for from a drilling perspective, but truly when you’re in the middle of it, you realize you have to be flexible to adjust your plans to meet the needs of your patients, your employees and the community you are in,” Vooys said.
The financial impact hit quickly as all elective procedures were canceled for three weeks.
One area that blossomed was telemedicine.
“It has worked so well,” Vooys said, “and the general population has adapted so well. We are seeing it a lot in our physician offices, too, where they are reporting very high levels still of telemedicine visits as opposed to in-person visits where there are smaller waiting rooms.”
In hindsight, Vooys said the medical community often prepares and trains on how to respond when disaster strikes, and in the case of this pandemic, the preparation paid off.
“As we come out of it a little bit, I think most of our processes were very good for our organization. We feel we were ahead of the curve on a lot of things. We made the right decisions at the right time to ensure that our staff are safe and the patients that were here were safe, and the patients who didn’t have COVID-19 were safe,” he said.
Vooys said after the first weeks of the pandemic, the hospital made the hard decision in April to end its Trauma 2 status due to financial impacts.
“What I’m proud of is we took a look at the aspects of our trauma center that were used here, and we were able to maintain most of those things as a Level 3 trauma center. We even offer some things here above and beyond the requirements for a Level 3 trauma center,” Vooys said.
One of those continuing areas is having a neurosurgeon on call due to the number of head injuries that have been treated.
“We are still providing good care. EMS is still coming here. Patients are still coming here for their trauma care because of the reputation and the team we have built and maintained,” Vooys said.
The hospital self-identifies as a regional medical center to cover 300,000 to 400,000 people in a multi-county area.
In the past year, the hospital added 3D mammography services and Enhanced Surgical Recovery, or ESR. The goal of ESR is to minimize the use of narcotics for pain management while reducing complications of surgery and improving recovery time.
Despite the pandemic, Vooys said the focus remains on reducing the use of opioids to lessen dependence on narcotic pain medicines.
“Two things we do really well at this hospital is high-quality clinical outcomes and patient safety, and patient satisfaction. It’s difficult to do both of those things really well, in my experience,” he said.
Those quality scores have not declined in the pandemic.
He said the hospital is also proud of improving quality of care in stroke outcomes.
The hospital became a primary stroke center in 2018, with the goal of delivering clot-busting medicine in the emergency room within 60 minutes to reduce the negative impacts of stroke.
Vooys said the hospital’s performance has averaged 30 to 40 minutes for giving the drug during the past six months, which improves the outcomes for patients.
The hospital has developed a culture of quality, safety and doing the right thing for patients as a coordinated effort between nursing teams, quality teams, ancillary services such as lab and pharmacy, he said.
In dealing with the pandemic, Vooys said the hospital wanted to make sure they protected employees by offering “pandemic pay” for anyone who tested positive for COVID-19, or for those who had reduced shifts due to low volume of patients.
“We did a lot to minimize the impact of the pandemic on our employees,” he said. “We were able to be a source of comfort and provide some confidence to our employees who were asked to work on the front lines of something scary.”
Union Hospital
Union Hospital operated the community’s COVID-19 Incident Command Center and hotline to answer questions from the public.
Marc Keilman, system director of quality/infection control at Union Health, said the coronavirus journey started in mid-February with tracking what was happening with the virus.
The incident command center opened March 9, and was soon followed by the decision to restrict visitors.
“Public safety and public health take precedent, so it is a very calculated decision on how to do that and when to do that,” he said.
One of the things Union continued to do was networking with other area hospitals, and ramping up infection control practices and pandemic plan.
Back in 2014, Keilman said, the hospital was one of two hospitals in the state that prepared for Ebola virus, going so far as to have an evaluation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prepare for that health crisis. So some of the planning and resources stocked for that potential response were able to be leveraged for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adjustments in personal protective equipment were implemented quickly, and that meant the hospital did not have to tap into its Ebola supplies.
The command center was staffed by nine individuals at the hospital with a heavy clinical focus. The command team trains twice per year, and includes people from various areas in the health network.
That group learned to adjust “on the fly” based on information nationwide and began working with Regional Hospital to set consistent policies for visitation and other practices.
Relationships evolved with Vigo County Health Department, the school corporation and local higher education, emergency services, the emergency management agency, mental health and skilled nursing facilities.
“Everything was so dynamic,” Keilman said of the changing nature of the response. “The entire Union team – especially the front line clinical heroes – they were very responsive. We threw a lot their way on a daily basis, and they came in every day with their boots strapped on ready to roll up their sleeves and do the amazing work that they do. Never losing sight of the core reason we do what we do, and that is the patient.”
In May, the hospital put together a surge plan based on modeling and forecasts. Fortunately, the surge didn’t hit. That allowed the hospital to figure out how to resume elective surgeries and other services safely.
In June as the statewide reopening began, the COVID-19 case counts began rising. Into July and August, testing increased and so did positive cases.
Education has been a big part of the hospital effort to encourage mask use, handwashing and social distancing.
In another example of community cooperation, the hospital reached out to schools and high education to go over procedures and answer questions prior to the fall start of school. Union Health has a presence at the health center at Indiana State University, with providers at that clinic to help care for symptomatic patients.
From a medical community perspective, Keilman said, the message each fall is for the public to get flu shots, because flu kills thousands every year. In time, COVID will likely hit that same level, he said, but a vaccine should be available.
Supportive community
Community support during the pandemic has been amazing and uplifting for healthcare workers.
“We had deliveries from businesses of food and treats and goodie bags for employees. We had children from schools putting together letters and pictures and words of encouragement. Over the ER entrance is an illuminated heart that Sycamore Engineering put together. It’s solar powered so at night it lights up. People driving through the parking lot and honking, and people drawing in sidewalk chalk to encourage employees.
“It was really heartwarming and underlines that sense of community that Terre Haute has,” Vooys said. In our time of need, the community responded and was there for us. That’s what you look for in a high-functioning hospital and community, is that people are there for each other and will take care of each other.”
One person was designated to manage the donations to make sure they got to the right places because it was a daily thing for weeks.
At Union Hospital, the outpouring of support from the community was incredible, Keilman said, as individuals and businesses donated supplies and made face shields and face masks.
The PPE was a core battle for the first four to eight weeks, but because of the public support and the hospital’s supply chain, that issue soon stabilized.
Keilman said that despite the challenges the community faced, it was a rewarding time because of the hospital leadership and staff who stepped out of their comfort zones to do things for the community.
Another positive experienced by the health care community were meals delivered to various hospital departments, along with notes of appreciation.
“We had large employers, retailers and local mom-and-pop shops who gave donations to our care teams,” Keilman said. “We got boxes and boxes of candy, pop and snacks to keep our teams going. The gesture meant the world to us because it showed they knew what we were going through and wanted to help out.”
Valley Professionals
At Valley Professionals Community Health Center, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been seen in the increase of services by behavioral health professionals.
Dr. Steven Waltz has been practicing medicine in the Wabash Valley for more than 30 years, and now serves as chief medical officer at Valley Professionals.
The social isolation in the early weeks of the pandemic resulted in a lot of stress for people already dealing with mental health and addiction issues, Waltz said.
Like other health care facilities, Valley Professionals implemented protocols to limit risk of exposure to COVID-19. Clinic space was expanded. Sick patients were separated from patients having wellness visits. Appointment times were also added.
Due to the rural reach of the VPCHC network of clinics, telemedicine had already been in use for many patients. However, Waltz said the number of patients who chose to visit with their primary care physician via video conference grew significantly.
Patients in group therapy programs also adapted by attending virtual meetings, he said.
As a federally qualified health center, Valley Professionals cares for patients in rural areas of west central Indiana in Vermillion, Parke, Montgomery and Vigo counties. Services include primary care, behavioral health, patient support, dental services and addiction services.
Wabash Valley Health Center
Located in Terre Haute, Wabash Valley Health Center is also a federally qualified health center situated in the Ryves Neighborhood.
The clinic staffed by both paid and volunteer health care professionals and works with area hospitals, medical laboratories, medical testing facilities and colleges to provide services to a diverse client base.
The facility has undergone a $4 million expansion in the past year, adding and renovating clinical spaces, expanding patient waiting areas and improving access to the building and parking areas.
Behavioral Health Services
The Wabash Valley is home to a network of services offered by Hamilton Center Inc., and to a Harsha Behavioral Center, a physician-owned hospital that treats children and adults with behavioral and addictions issues.
Hamilton Center opened in 1971 for outpatient services and has steadily grown to add satellite offices in 10 other counties in west central Indiana. Services are provided to children, youth and adults, with specialized programs for expectant mothers, infants, and people who may be struggling with stress, life changes, or relationship issues as well as more serious problems such as depression, anxiety disorders, and serious mental illnesses.
Harsha Behavioral Center opened in 2008 and is located just south of Terre Haute in a state-of-the-art acute care hospital. Inpatient services provide treatment to up to 81 individuals needing 24-hour intensive psychiatric care.
The Harsha staff specializes in behavioral health, autism, substance abuse and severe psychiatric cases.
Landsbaum Center
In 2003 a collaboration by Indiana State University, Indiana University and Union Hospital resulted in the Landsbaum Center for Health Education, located on the Union campus.
The center provides educational facilities to second-year medical students as well as nursing and other health care staff in a collaborative setting.
The center offers opportunities for health improvement and team learning through partnerships and multi-disciplinary education that incorporates occupations such as social work, applied medicine and rehabilitation, health sciences, kinesiology, recreation and sport.
With clinical examination rooms, classrooms and a 150-seat lecture hall with two-way videoconferencing technology for distance learning, the two-story 30,000-square-foot facility is regularly used as a training ground for medical professionals.
