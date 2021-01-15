The Wabash Valley Health Center in Vigo County is now a COVID-19 vaccine site, and it does have appointments available for those eligible: healthcare workers, first responders and those age 70 and older.
Those wanting to schedule an appointment should register at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 2-1-1.
The Vigo County Healthy Department will continue to provide updates on vaccine availability as soon as it receives that information, said Roni Elder, department spokeswoman.
"Continue to watch ourshot.in.gov for updates, as the state can add new providers and also information on who is eligible," she said in a news release. "We believe the state will continue to add more providers."
Once appointments are booked, she advises people to check the website for more sites and appointments.
