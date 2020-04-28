The League of Women Voters of Vigo County’s VOTE411.ORG guide for the 2020 primary election is now online.
Vigo County citizens can enter their home address to find out what’s on their ballot. They can then compare candidate responses to League questions.
Using VOTE411.ORG, voters can also find a link to the Indiana no-reason-needed 2020 primary election absentee ballot application, the Leauge said in a news release. People can check their voter registration and find information about in-person early voting and voting on election day.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the League will not be holding candidate forums for the 2020 primary election.
The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
