Visitor restrictions return

Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Sign of the times: Wearing a mask in Union Health facilities is required at all times.

 Austen Leake

Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, visitor restrictions will return to one visitor per patient at Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.

Union Health announced the change this morning, with the following rules.

• Visitor must be 18 years or older.

• Visitors are required to wear a mask at all times. No exceptions will be made.

• Visitor must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms are present, visitor will be denied entry to the facility.

• COVID-19 positive or suspected-positive patients will not be allowed a visitor, unless they are at the end of life.

• Visiting hours for the hospital are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• One designated visitor allowed with patient in the hospital.

• One designated visitor in Labor Room and Mother/Baby, who must be the same visitor between both units.

• Two designated visitors in NICU and Pediatrics, who must be the same two visitors the entire stay.

• One designated visitor allowed in the ER.

• One designated visitor allowed with patient during an appointment or procedure.

Tags

Recommended for you