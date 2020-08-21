Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, visitor restrictions will return to one visitor per patient at Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.
Union Health announced the change this morning, with the following rules.
• Visitor must be 18 years or older.
• Visitors are required to wear a mask at all times. No exceptions will be made.
• Visitor must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms are present, visitor will be denied entry to the facility.
• COVID-19 positive or suspected-positive patients will not be allowed a visitor, unless they are at the end of life.
• Visiting hours for the hospital are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• One designated visitor allowed with patient in the hospital.
• One designated visitor in Labor Room and Mother/Baby, who must be the same visitor between both units.
• Two designated visitors in NICU and Pediatrics, who must be the same two visitors the entire stay.
• One designated visitor allowed in the ER.
• One designated visitor allowed with patient during an appointment or procedure.
