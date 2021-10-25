COVID caused nearly all doctor’s appointments to keep kids healthy to be canceled.
As a result, 32.3% of Vigo County K-12 students don’t have all required shots, according to the Indiana Department of Health. That compares to 26.4% statewide.
To help them get “Back on Track,” MDwise, the Vigo County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Health will host an “Ask the Experts” virtual webinar from 7 to 8 p.m. tonight.
The webinar can be found at MDwise.org/BackonTrack [Facebook Live on the MDwise page].
Medical experts will be able to answer questions about childhood immunizations, including the COVID vaccine.
Panelists are:
- Darren Brucken, MD, Vigo County health commissioner and hospitalist at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
- Chandrama Chakrabati, MD, pediatrician and faculty member, IU School of Medicine, Terre Haute campus.
- Torriaun Everett, vice president, health plan operations, MDwise.
The moderator is Patrece Dayton of WTHI.
******
To help families catch up and get children back on track with their immunizations, MDwise, the Vigo County Health Department and the IDOH are hosting Back on Track from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
It will take place at the Vigo County Health Department Clinic, 696 S. First St., Terre Haute, in the Vigo County Annex.
All routine childhood vaccinations including measles, mumps, rubella, polio and HPV will be available, as well as the COVID vaccine for children 12 and older.
The event will offer immunizations to Hoosier children who are behind, or at risk of getting behind, on their childhood vaccinations.
There will be a food truck, a bounce house, door prizes, free produce, and free food.
MDwise encourages parents and caregivers to sign up in advance at MDwise.org/backontrack or by calling 812-462-3431, but you can still show up without signing up ahead of time.
Children younger than 18 years old must or have an adult with valid identification, such as a driver’s license, identification card or passport. Insurance is not required for qualified children to get their shots, but if they are covered by health insurance, then that information must be given.
