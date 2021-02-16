The winter storm emergency declared by Vigo County commissioners for Monday and today will step down one level starting at 6 p.m. tonight.
The commissioners this afternoon said in an email that a travel watch will begin at 6 p.m. today and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
While conditions have improved, snow amounts and winds have affected travel and snow removal. Subzero temperatures tonight may lead to significant impact, commissioners said.
Lingering impacts such as blowing and drifting snow are expected into Wednesday morning. Some roads will be hazardous and some roads may be impassable.
Under state law, there are three travel advisory levels. A watch is defined as conditions are threatening to the safety of the public.
During a watch advisory, only essential travel — such as to and from work or in emergency situations — is recommended. Additionally, businesses, schools and government agencies should enact their emergency action plans.
