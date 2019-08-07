Fifty students have enrolled in the new Vigo Virtual Success Academy, and more are expected, district officials say.
Of the 50 enrolled, 22 are new to the district, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
The virtual academy, serving grades 9-12, is the Vigo County School Corp.'s first online school. It is based out of Booker T. Washington High School and Robin Smith is the academy principal.
"Interest has exceeded our expectations, and I think that just shows the need in our community for an option like VVSA," Smith said. "As word spreads about the success of the program, we expect even more students calling us to see if VVSA might be a compliment to homeschooling or assist students for whom a brick and mortar school isn't the right fit."
Enrolling throughout the year is a possibility as students discover that a virtual setting might best serve their needs, Riley said. "I expect we'll see spikes in between trimesters."
The district also is reaching out to homeschooling networks that might be paying for a virtual school. "VVSA is a good, free alternative for homeschooled children," he said.
The virtual academy is free but students must provide their own device and Internet access; computer lab space is open at Washington High School for those who need it. The school follows the VCSC calendar.
EdOptions provides the curriculum, online teachers and support for the school; it employs Indiana licensed teachers.
In starting the virtual academy, the district is hoping to bring “home” some of the 367 students who attended virtual schools outside of Vigo County last year. At an average of $6,362 in state funding per student last year, that represented a loss of about $2.3 million annually in state funding.
