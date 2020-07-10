The Vigo County School Corp. has changed the times for the three traditional high school graduations on July 18 in anticipation of high temperatures.
Graduation ceremonies will be earlier in the day.
New times, all on each school’s football field:
West Vigo High School: 9 a.m.
North Vigo High School: 11 a.m.
South Vigo High School: 1 p.m.
Individual schools are contacting students through automated phone calls. If students have questions, they should contact their principal.
All students are asked to limit their guests to their parents and guardians, so that social distancing can be observed in the stands. Visitors should wear masks upon entry, since social distancing may not be possible at the gate.
A livestream of each graduation will be available on the corporation’s YouTube channel. To subscribe, visit tinyurl.com/VCSCyoutube.
On June 6, students received their diplomas in an individual diploma presentation ceremony at each school.
Graduation ceremonies for alternative schools and adult education are unchanged at this time. All will take place on the South Vigo High School football field on Friday, July 17.
Vigo Virtual Success Academy: 5 p.m.
Booker T. Washington High School: 6 p.m.
McLean High School: 7 p.m.
Adult Education: 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.