Neither Vigo County nor the city of Terre Haute are issuing travel restrictions for the moment.
That could change, though, according to a Friday announcement from the Vigo County commissioners and Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett.
“At this time, we are not imposing travel restrictions within Vigo County. We encourage the residents of Vigo County to use their best judgment when deciding if travel is necessary,” according to the commissioners and the mayor. “This may change in the near future.”
About 15 Indiana counties had imposed travel advisories or travel watches by Friday.
A travel advisory means routine travel may be restricted and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas
A travel watch limits residents to essential travel only, which includes work and emergency situations.
For a regularly updated map by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, visit https://www.in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory/.
