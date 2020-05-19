In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vigo County Clerk's office is partnering with SERVPRO to clean voting machines and provide a sanitary environment for in-person absentee early voting from May 26 to June 1, as well as on Election Day.
In-person absentee voting will be conducted at eight vote centers. The same in-person vote centers will also be used for the June 2 primaries.
"With the voting season fast approaching, Vigo County has worked to prioritize voter safety and ensure that Americans have the right to vote," Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman said in a news conference conducted via Zoom on Tuesday. "Regardless of our current environment, the Vigo County Election Board, in collaboration with the Vigo County Clerk's office, voted to amend protocols for the 2020 election."
The amended measures, Newman said, were made to enhance sanitation, distance and overall efficiency of the voting process.
Newman said Tuesday that another layer of protection against COVID-19 has been added.
"The Vigo County Courthouse will be fogged and sanitized every week. Additionally SERVPRO has offered to provide two employees at every vote center at no cost to the taxpayer," Newman said. The workers will sanitize voting equipment, tables, chairs and will continue to clean the ballot area during voting, he said.
The SERVPRO workers will have voting credentials to identify them for sanitary work, Newman said.
Chad Overton, owner of SERVRO of Vigo County, said employees "will be at every station. We will use EPA registered disinfectant in order to wipe areas down. All high-touch points will be done and all employees will be present the entire time voting centers are open," Overton said.
Vigo County will have eight vote centers, five of which are "super vote centers," each housing 20 voting machines spread 8 feet apart to exceed proper social distancing standards, according to the clerk's office. Super centers include school gyms and a conference center.
Voters will be required to use a stylus when voting to create a hands-free machine.
"We ordered over 1,000 extra styluses, which will be cleansed and sanitized after every use," Newman said.
The clerk's office has conducted a mock election to determine how voting can be expected to go during the election. "I don't think there will be any delays," in voting, Newman said. "The way we set up the floor plans and schematics of how we want to arrange the voting centers should take away any delays or anything like that," Newman said.
"We will have social distancing set up with markers and helping people in line so they know how to stay apart from each other and when to move forward," Newman said. "The whole process should not take more than a few minutes. If anything, the super centers will speed things up because of the mass size and the number of people working."
Also, SERVPRO will provide fogging to vote center facilities after the election, if requested, Overton said.
Voters can also cast an absentee ballot through the mail, however such a ballot must be requested by Thursday (May 21).
An absentee ballot can be requested by calling the Vigo County Clerk’s Absentee Voting Office at 812-462-3235 or by visiting IndianaVoters.com.
As of Monday, the county clerk's office had received 5,992 requests for a mail-in absentee ballots, with 3,173 of those ballots received by the clerk's office, said LeAnna Moore, chief deputy clerk.
"We still have 2,814 of those [ballots] yet to come in and we are still getting [mail-in ballot] application requests," Moore said.
The clerk's office has an information site called "Every Vote" posted to the county clerk's web page. The site — at vigocounty.in.gov/department/division.php?structureid=54 —provides information on absentee mail ballots and voting centers.
These voting centers will be open May 26 to May 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Haute City Center (former Honey Creek Mall), IBEW Local Union #725, Terre Haute North Vigo High School, Terre Haute South Vigo High School, West Vigo Middle School, Vigo County Solid Waste Management, The Meadows Banquet Center,
The Vigo County Annex will also be open May 26-May 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on June 1 from 8 a.m. to noon.
All of the vote centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on election day, June 2.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
