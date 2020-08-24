A 15th death in Vigo County and a fifth death in Sullivan County have been announced in the daily COVID-19 update issued today by the Indiana State Department of Health.
The Vigo County death occurred Saturday for a male age 40 to 49, according to data available at www.coronvirus.in.gov. Vigo County has recorded 1,046 cases of COVID-19, the website shows.
The Sullivan County death occurred Sunday. Sullivan County has records 258 cases of COVID-19.
In the eight-county District 7 of west central Indiana, 27 new cases and two new deaths were reported to ISDH overnight, bringing the total to 2,535 cases and 71 deaths.
ISDH today announced that 688 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 87,592 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
Today’s dashboard includes 16,239 antigen tests and 975 positive cases from July 28 through Aug. 22 in the cumulative reports. Moving forward, antigen cases and testing from the most recent 24-hour period will be included in the daily reports. Tests and cases from prior to July 28 will be added to the cumulative reports in the coming weeks as they are verified.
A total of 3,008 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous day. Another 217 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of today, nearly 44 percent of ICU beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 1,002,038 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 977,802 on Sunday.
In addition, the a Clay County testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at Forest Park in Brazil.
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
