Two new COVID-19 deaths are reported in both Vigo and Sullivan counties in today's update from state health officials.
Vigo County now has 162 COVID-19 deaths, and added 47 new cases for a total of 9,655 cases of COVID-19. Of the 162 deaths, 90 are women, and 83 are in people age 80 and older.
Sullivan County has 30 COVID-19 deaths, and added 19 positive cases for a total of 1,729. Of the 30 deaths, 25 are in people age 70 and older, and 16 are women.
Clay County added 17 cases for a total of 1,938, with 31 deaths.
Parke County added three cases for a total of 1,193 with eight deaths.
Vermillion County added 10 cases for a total of 1,302 with 32 deaths.
Meanwhile, at the Federal Correctional Complex on the city's southwest side, the U.S. penitentiary is reporting 336 inmate cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, with three staff cases. The medium-security prison is reporting 8 inmate cases and 21 staff cases.
The penitentiary is ranked third highest in the number of inmate COVID-19 cases in the federal prison system.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 3,477 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 533,083 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 8,292 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 142 from the previous day. Another 371 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,681,739 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,675,056 on Monday. A total of 5,845,344 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
