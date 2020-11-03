Vote totals in Vigo County were very partial late tonight, with the county clerk's office posting results for 10 of 18 voting centers.
The number of total votes posted just before 10:50 p.m. represent only 8.15% of registered voters and apparently do not include the 34,499 early absentee ballots cast, either in person or by mail.
Of the 73,419 registered voters, the county reported 5,986 ballots cast and counted, or 8.15%.
At 10:25 p.m. the Associated Press reported Vigo County as of one of 11 Indiana counties that had not reported results.
Around 9 p.m., the clerk's office posted on its Facebook page, "Thank you for your patience waiting on election results. We had an amazing turnout with early voting and had almost 35,000 envelopes to open! We are hard at work and will have some results within the hour."
It wasn't clear at 10:30 whether the count would continue into Tuesday night, or would stop and resume in the morning.
Earlier in the day, the Vigo County Election Board had passed a resolution reserving the option to halt the county late Tuesday and resume on Wednesday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.