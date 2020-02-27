The Vigo County School Corp. is among four Wabash Valley school districts to receive a state grant aimed at strengthening instruction through use of digital technology.
The Vigo County School Corp. has received $50,000; South Vermillion School Corp., $49,976; Linton-Stockton School Corp. $50,000 and Dugger Union Community School Corp., $49,624, according to the Indiana Department of Education, which announced the grants today.
The districts are recipients of the 2020 Digital Learning-Community Advisory Grant. In total, 52 districts were awarded nearly $2.5 million in funding, with grants ranging from $19,000 to $56,000.
According to a Vigo County School Corp. news release, the district will use the $50,000 to "accelerate technology integration efforts and enhance instruction through innovative and engaging digital technology."
The grant will support the purchase of Picture Perfect STEM lessons from the National Science Teaching Association, providing content-rich STEM lessons through technology.
“Focusing on technology is a key part of our new strategic plan,” said Karen Goeller, deputy superintendent, Vigo County schools. “Through grant opportunities like these, we’re excited to enhance the great work happening in our classrooms and give our children access to the technology they need to be successful.”
The district will also work with Five Star Technology Solutions to explore technology trends and emerging technology models. Five Star will meet with district coordinators, coaches, and teacher leaders to provide training.
“Immersing children in curriculum centered around technology and community establishes an academic environment whereby current and future success is certain to follow,” said Jennifer McCormick, Indiana superintendent of public instruction. “I congratulate our awarded districts for their commitment to creating lasting partnerships within local communities, and for their continual efforts to making a positive impact in the lives of students.”
IDOE has expanded the digital learning grant to include a focus on building community partnerships.
Along with the expanded focus, 2020 Digital Learning-Community Advisory Grants center around connecting academic concepts to real-life applications.
