VCSC dashbaord 0916
Alicia

The Vigo County School Corp. has updated its COVID-19 Dashboard, which is available at vigoschools.org

This week's update shows:

• Four student positives with campus contact in the last 14 days, up from three last week.

• Three staff positives with campus contact in the last 14 days, down from four last week.

• 75 students actively quarantined, down from 92 last week.

• 10 staff actively quarantined, down from 23 last week

A video interview with VCSC Superintendent Rob Haworth is available above and on the Vigo County School Corporation YouTube Channel:  www.youtube.com/watch?v=91TJXyz1_G8

Tags

Recommended for you