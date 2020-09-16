The Vigo County School Corp. has updated its COVID-19 Dashboard, which is available at vigoschools.org
This week's update shows:
• Four student positives with campus contact in the last 14 days, up from three last week.
• Three staff positives with campus contact in the last 14 days, down from four last week.
• 75 students actively quarantined, down from 92 last week.
• 10 staff actively quarantined, down from 23 last week
A video interview with VCSC Superintendent Rob Haworth is available above and on the Vigo County School Corporation YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/watch?v=91TJXyz1_G8
