The Vigo County School Corp. will receive an estimated $30.5 million as part of the third round of federal stimulus dollars [American Rescue Plan], according to an Indiana Department of Education news release.
Indiana's total allocation is nearly $1.8 billion.
Planning allocations for Indiana’s non-public schools, which together total an additional $78 million, will be released later this spring.
“Over the past year, this is the third round of federal funding allowing many Indiana schools access to unprecedented resources to sustainably invest in their future,” said Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “While the needs may vary from one school to the next, it’s critical that schools are strategically planning to maximize their return on investment, in turn achieving the greatest outcomes for students.”
With this funding, schools can reimburse approved expenses incurred through September 2024 that address some of the greatest challenges schools continue to face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Per federal requirements, schools must use at least 20 percent of these funds to support accelerated learning opportunities for students, as schools work to make up for lost instructional time due to COVID-19. These evidence-based interventions may include summer learning or enrichment, comprehensive afterschool programs, extended school years programs, etc.
Other allowable uses include:
• training and professional development on sanitizing and minimizing the spread of infectious diseases;
• purchasing supplies to sanitize and clean facilities;
• repairing and improving school facilities to reduce risk of virus transmission and exposure to environmental health hazards;
• improving indoor air quality;
• addressing the needs of children from low-income families, children with disabilities, English learners, racial and ethnic minorities, students experiencing homelessness, and foster care youth;
• developing and implementing procedures and systems to improve the preparedness and response efforts of LEAs;
• planning for or implementing activities during long-term closures, including providing meals to eligible students and providing technology for online learning;
• purchasing educational technology (including hardware, software, connectivity, assistive technology, and adaptive equipment) for students that aids in regular and substantive educational interaction between students and their classroom instructors, including students from low-income families and children with disabilities;
• providing mental health services and supports, including through the implementation of evidence based full-service community schools and the hiring of counselors;
• planning and implementing activities related to summer learning and supplemental after-school programs;
• addressing learning loss; and
• other activities that are necessary to maintain operation of and continuity of and services, including continuing to employ existing or hiring new school staff.
