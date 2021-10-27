At 7 p.m. Thursday, Vigo County schools superintendent Rob Haworth will conduct a virtual community meeting through the VCSC YouTube channel to provide an overview of the proposed high school building project.
The event also will include interactive opportunities using Thought Exchange to listen to community feedback.
The district will announce in-person community meeting dates and times in the near future, as well as another virtual meeting opportunity.
For more information about "Uncommon," visit tinyurl.com/vcscuncommon.
