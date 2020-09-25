The Vigo County School Corp. hopes to return all in-person elementary school students to a five-day-per-week schedule on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The district will confirm this plan with families late in the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2.
Previously, the district announced that on Monday, Sept. 28, students who chose in-person education at eight elementary schools—Deming, Franklin, Hoosier Prairie, Lost Creek, Riley, Sugar Grove, Terre Town, and West Vigo Elementary—will return to their schools five days per week.
Monday is the first step in a metered, conservative plan to return students across the county to their classrooms five days per week.
The decision to return the remaining 10 elementary schools to a five-day-per-week schedule will depend on the successful implementation of mitigation procedures in the first eight schools.
“We feel confident in our plans at the elementary school level, but we do not want to make hasty decisions during a pandemic,” said Rob Haworth, superintendent. “We want to welcome all of our elementary school students who chose an in-person education back to our buildings 5 days per week, and we want to let our families know our potential timeline.”
This plan was developed in cooperation with the Vigo County Teachers Association and the district’s own COVID-19 Task Force, which includes local doctors, scientists, teachers, parents, and representatives from the Vigo County Health Department and the school district
Middle and high schools will continue on the A/B model at this time, and the district will continue with its mandatory masking and reduced capacity athletic event protocols.
“We have communicated with our staff that this virus is not over even though we are comfortable with bringing our elementary school students back five days per week,” said Haworth. “We need every adult in our community to mask up, over their nose, and stay accountable.”
