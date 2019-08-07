Rob Haworth, superintendent of the Vigo County School Corp., will attend Thursday's regular meeting of the Terre Haute City Council to make a presentation on the district's proposed operational referendum.
The referendum, which will appear on the ballot in the fall, would support school safety, student health and wellness, transportation and teacher compensation.
“I hope to continue a dialogue with our local leaders about how we can work together to meet the needs of our community,” Haworth said in a news release.
The council meets at 6 p.m. Thursday in the city hall courtroom.
In mid-June, Haworth announced that the school district’s cash balance is declining significantly, and he proposed a combination of $4 million in budget cuts and an operating referendum of $7 million to be placed on the ballot this fall.
If approved by voters, the referendum would increase property taxes for operating expenses by an estimated $7 million per year for eight years.
