Vigo County School Corp. superintendent Rob Haworth has sent the following letter to the school community:
Dear Vigo County School Corp. community,
"Today, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that no students will return to any K-12 schools in Indiana until May 1. I, along with my leadership team, heard this announcement at the same time you did. We are heartbroken, but we also recognize the role social distancing will play as we look to stop the spread of COVID-19.
"We will meet with our school board and school leadership to determine our next plan of action. As you know, we had a plan to return to school on April 6. That plan will now need significant adjustment. What will not need significant adjustment is our commitment to serving children in these unprecedented times.
"We will continue to offer grab-and-go-style meals, and you can find an updated map of those locations at tinyurl.com/teamvigofood.
"I know that you have many questions, because of the role school plays in all of our lives. We will communicate our next step on Monday afternoon.
Sincerely,
Rob Haworth, superintendent
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.