The number of Vigo County School Corp. students and staff with COVID, and those on quarantine, have increased over last week, according to the district's updated COVID-19 Dashboard.
Fifteen of the district's 27 brick and mortar schools show no positive cases, according to a district news release.
The dashboard is available at vigoschools.org.
It shows:
-12 student positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (up from 10 last week).
-12 staff positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (up from 6 last week).
- 202 students actively quarantined (up from 157 last week).
- 55 staff actively quarantined (up from 25 last week).
The district also released information about active positive cases and active quarantines, information which is used internally and by the COVID-19 Task Force to make decisions. These numbers tally cases and quarantines regardless of whether the person was on campus during their infectious period.
The additional data shows 12 active cases at the elementary level, 3 active cases at the middle school level, and 9 active cases at the high school level, when combining student and staff cases.
A video featuring Dr. Haworth regarding the dashboard is available at https://youtu.be/7qkVb8fyWcA.
Case to report
A student at West Vigo Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. The district is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts.
Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if contacted by a contact tracer.
