The Vigo County School Corp. is now requiring masks at all extracurricular events, according to a district news release.
The release states:
"Due to Vigo County now being categorized as red by the state ... we want to ensure our students continue to participate in all extracurricular activities and events.
"In lieu of limiting guests or audience capacity, the district is now requiring individuals to wear masks at all VCSC extracurricular events. Your understanding and willingness to wear a mask is appreciated by all, especially our students."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.