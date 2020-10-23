A staff member at Terre Haute South High School, a student at Woodrow Wilson Middle School, a student at Terre Haute North High School, and a staff member at Terre Haute North High School who were on school grounds during their infectious periods have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Vigo County School Corp. news release issued Thursday night.
The district is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts. Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if notified by a contact tracer, according to the release.
