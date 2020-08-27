A staff member at Farrington Grove Elementary and a student in the B cohort at Terre Haute South who were on school grounds during their infectious period have tested positive for COVID-19.
A staff member working from the administration building during their infectious period with no student contact has also tested positive.
The Vigo County School Corp. is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts.
Students and staff have been notified and will only need to quarantine if contacted by the health department.
The school district prioritizes the safety of its students and staff and will continue to enforce mitigation procedures to protect our community.
