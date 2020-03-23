The Vigo County School Corp. today announced updates to its remote learning and meal programs in light of the COVID-19 epidemic.
News release:
March 23, 2020
VIGO COUNTY SCHOOL CORPORATION UPDATES COMMUNITY ON REMOTE LEARNING, MEALS
Remote learning to start April 6, current food system to continue until April 6, new food system to be unveiled soon
TERRE HAUTE, IN—The Vigo County School Corporation announced today that there will be updates to their remote learning and grab-and-go meal system, based on Governor Holcomb’s Monday announcement asking Indiana residents to stay home for the next two weeks.
REMOTE LEARNING
On April 6, the Vigo County School Corporation will begin remote learning. The district has prepared for school to resume as normal on May 1, but preparations are also in progress to extend remote learning until May 27, the planned last day of school.
Remote learning will empower students to take charge of their learning, and the Vigo County School Corporation called a two-hour delay on Friday, March 13 to prepare teachers for remote learning in the event of a prolonged school closure.
Remote learning in the Vigo County School Corporation will take place on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday every week from April 6 until May 1.
Packets were sent home for grades K-8 and high school teachers communicated instructions to their classes for continuing courses remotely during a prolonged closure. Closer to April 6, vigoschools.org will have information about remote learning in the event those packets were misplaced. Teachers will also be in touch with individual students closer to April 6. These packets will last students until May 1.
Families should visit Skyward to update their contact information, and we will send instructions to our school community.
On Monday, April 6, during the first day of remote learning, principals will make recorded calls to all students to encourage them as they begin the process of remote learning. Students and families may e-mail teachers at any time during remote learning, and teachers will be accessible via e-mail from noon-3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays during remote learning, and 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday evenings during remote learning. Students and families should e-mail school principals if they are unable to connect with their teachers.
MEALS
The Vigo County School Corporation will continue to provide grab-and-go-style meals at all of our current locations, and we will keep our map updated at tinyurl.com/teamvigofood. Beginning on Monday, April 6, the Vigo County School Corporation will begin a new delivery method, to be announced next week. This decision has been made in conjunction with the Vigo County Health Department.
GRADUATION
We are committed to working with the state of Indiana to make sure every student who was on track to graduate can still fulfill that dream. We will hold graduation exercises for the Class of 2020 at some point: perhaps as originally scheduled on the last weekend in May.
###
