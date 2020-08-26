The Vigo County School Corp. has had six students and two staff test positive for COVID-19, with campus contact, over the last 14 days, the district is reporting on its first COVID-19 dashboard.
In addition, 180 students and 19 staff have "actively quarantined," the district reports. The dashboard is on the district website.
The quarantine numbers reflect those who have had close contact with any person — school-related or not — who has tested positive, and those who have tested positive regardless of if they were on school grounds during their infectious period.
The district has launched the dashboard "to help the community understand the impact of COVID-19 on the local schools," the district says. The dashboard will be updated every Wednesday, and is available at vigoschools.org.
"We want to be transparent with our community regarding the level of COVID-19 within our school community, and this dashboard is an important step to reach that goal," said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
The district also released a Team Vigo Spotlight video on Facebook and YouTube, which is a conversation between Riley and Rob Haworth, superintendent, which further seeks to give the community information to contextualize the dashboard.
VCSC enrollment is 13,983, with in-person enrollment about 11,000. The district has 2,061 staff members.
