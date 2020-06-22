Updated at 5:10 p.m. June 22:

As the result of declining enrollment, the Vigo County School Corp. will be making the difficult decision to consolidate 18 elementary school into 15, and it is looking for community members to assist in the decision making process.

It is moving forward to create an Elementary School Reorganization Committee, the district has announced.

This reduction of elementary schools has been discussed publicly since fall 2019 and is a part of the district's 2020-25 strategic plan.

The intent is for the committee to develop recommendations during the 2020-21 school year for implementation in the 2021-22 school year, Riley said.

"This will be a difficult decision-making process, and we value community input. We are looking for community members to assist in the process," according to a VCSC news release.

"We absolutely have to move forward," said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. "We need to reduce our footprint and rightsize our district."

VCSC enrollment continues to decline, and "I think everything we're seeing is that COVID will impact us more negatively than positively on a financial basis," he said. "Reducing the number of our elementary schools is important for us to reduce our spending."

Schools that fall under the 300 student threshold "are the ones likely to face closure as a result of consolidation," but the district anticipates other schools may be involved in redistricting, he said.

Riley said he did not know whether the committee meetings will be open to the public.

The hope is for the committee to begin its work "as soon as possible," he said. "I think there is hope we are up and meeting this fall."

The district is seeing much interest by the community in serving on the reorganization committee, Riley said.

The following is the suggested make-up of the committee:

Director of elementary education; director of facilities and transportation; director of student services; service organization/ non-profit representative from West Terre Haute; service organization/ non-profit representative from Terre Haute; community member at-large.

In addition, the committee would include two members from each school near or less than 300 students [principals, staff, community]: Davis Park; Deming; Fayette; Franklin; Meadows; Sugar Creek Consolidated; West Vigo Elementary.

Those interested in serving on the committee and fit one of these categories, please apply via this Google Form: https://bit.ly/3dwcOIp

The school district first announced the proposed reduction of elementary schools in October, part of its response to financial challenges and a declining cash balance. The response involved both a $7 million operational referendum, which passed in November, as well as about $5.5 million in budget cuts and revenue enhancements.

The School Board approved the spending reductions in late January. The plan called for closing two elementary schools in Phase 2 and potentially a third in Phase 3.

