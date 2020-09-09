The Vigo County School Corp. has updated its COVID-19 dashboard, available at vigoschools.org.
It shows:
- 3 student positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (down from 7 last week).
- 4 staff positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (down from 5 last week).
- 92 students actively quarantined, down from 151 last week.
- 23 staff actively quarantined, down from 30 last week.
A video interview with Dr. Rob Haworth will be available later this afternoon on the Vigo County School Corporation YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9MhEK_v-os.
Tuesday, the Vigo County Health Department released a new chart showing the number of cases among inmates at the federal corrections facility included in the Vigo County numbers. The chart shows that the number of “community positives” has declined since school started on Aug. 18.
“While it’s sad to see problems among our inmate populations, it’s heartening to see the [community] numbers decline since the start of school,” said Bill Riley, director of communications with the district. “We hope that our efforts throughout the school day—things like masking, distancing, and sanitizing—are helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
The district reminds families to continue assessing their child each day for symptoms of COVID-19 to keep our community safe.
New case to report
A student at Terre Haute North Vigo High School who was on school grounds during their infectious period has tested positive for COVID-19. The Vigo County School Corp. is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts.
Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if contacted by the Vigo County Health Department. The student was in the “A” cohort.
