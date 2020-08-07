When the Vigo County School Corporation returns to school on Tuesday, Aug. 18, all students who chose the in-person option will attend school every other day.
Students will follow an A/B cohort model that allows for a staggered, safer start to the school year, school officials announced today.
This plan was developed with the Vigo County Health Department, principals, and the Vigo County Teachers Association and is endorsed by those groups.
The shift in educational model is due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Vigo County over the last week and seeks to limit the number of students in the building at one time to allow for a safer school experience for students and staff.
Students who chose the in-person model will be grouped into an “A” cohort or a “B” cohort and will perform remote learning on their day away from school. Those with last names that start with A-K will be placed in the A cohort. Those with last names that start with L-Z will be placed in the B cohort. This model will continue until September 4. Those who chose a hybrid or virtual model will continue with those fully-at-home models.
“This model is the best way to check in with our students, welcome them back to school, and keep our children, staff, and community safe,” said Dr. Rob Haworth, superintendent. “We must safely build relationships with our children before learning can be successful.”
The district is also encouraging all families to consider taking their child to school by car or walking to ease stress on the transportation system and to encourage distancing on the bus.
The Vigo County School Corporation is continuing to work with the Vigo County Health Department, principals, and the Vigo County Teachers Association to determine how we would welcome more students into our buildings or reduce the number of students in our buildings—including a fully remote learning possibility—after Labor Day. An announcement on how school will continue after Labor Day will be made later in August.
