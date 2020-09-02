The Vigo County School Corp. will continue with the A/B model for in-person students for another three weeks, Sept. 8-25.
The district will continue to serve students enrolled in fully-at-home hybrid and virtual models as well.
“Community spread continues to be significant in Vigo County, but we believe in the power of in-person school,” said Bill Riley, director of communication. “Our schools have been able to enforce procedures to keep spread within our schools minimal, and we look forward to continued success in that area.”
A video interview with Dr. Rob Haworth is available on the Vigo County School Corp. YouTube Channel: https://youtu.be/jPGzOiLTBrI.
The district also updated their COVID-19 dashboard, which shows:
- 7 student positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (up from 6 last week, but school had only been in session for 8 calendar days last Wednesday)
- 5 staff positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (up from 2 last week, but school had only been in session for 8 calendar days last Wednesday)
-151 students actively quarantined, down from 180 last week
- 30 staff actively quarantined, up from 19 last week
The district reminds families to continue assessing their child each day for symptoms of COVID-19 to keep our community safe.
“We’re asking our community to continue to stay vigilant so that we might be able to welcome more children into our buildings,” said Riley. “Labor Day is this weekend, and will have an impact on our educational model after Sept. 25. Let's make that impact a positive one by staying distanced and masked.”
Tuesday, Sept. 8 will be an “A” cohort day.
