The Vigo County School Corp., with the guidance of the Vigo County Health Department, will host a student item drop off day at each of its schools on Monday.
All schools will hold a dropoff between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, with individual schools potentially holding alternate hours and days beyond this window. Individual schools have contacted families about details, and those with questions should contact the principal.
Items to be returned include K-8 packets, high school assignments (per teacher instructions), textbooks, library books, musical instruments, choir robes, athletic equipment or uniforms, and other items that are the property of the schools.
Parents are asked to make alternate arrangements with the principal if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Masks will be required for all staff assisting with the dropoff, as well as gloves for those in direct contact with items being dropped off. Staff will adhere to social distancing, and items will be stored, untouched, inside the schools for several days before being sorted by staff members. The corporation will use storage totes and pallets to limit contact with items.
An item pickup day for students with items left in lockers and desks will be announced at a later time.
