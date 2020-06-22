The Vigo County School Corp. is asking for parent and caregiver input as it creates a plan for a safe return to school in August.

Parents and caregivers are asked to complete a survey regarding their perspective on how school will look in the fall. The survey can be accessed at tinyurl.com/ParentSurveyVCSC, and the district hopes to hear from parents by the end of the week.

“We are working on a back to school plan with two guiding principles,” said Bill Riley, director of communications for the district. “One: we want to offer an in-person, in-school education to every student, five days a week. Two: we want to make sure that we have the health and safety protocols necessary to offer that kind of education, keep our students and staff safe, and prevent a prolonged school closure this year.”

The survey covers a number of scenarios that are not fully-realized plans, but meant to gauge parent and caregiver comfort with a range of policies. The survey also asks for data on how many students share a home with someone at higher risk for COVID-19, how many students experience diagnosed sensory issues, and how many students lack internet access at home and deal with food insecurity.

The school district hopes to present a back-to-school plan to the board of school trustees for a vote at the July meeting.