The Vigo County School Corp. is announcing a "metered" plan to return in-person/traditional students to the classroom five days per week.
The plan, developed with the input of the COVID-19 Task Force and the Vigo County Teachers Association, depends on continued success limiting spread within schools.
The corporation will continue to require masking, encourage distancing, and use enhanced sanitation measures to protect the community. Athletic events will continue with the current safety measures and reduced capacities.
On Tuesday, Oct. 6, all in-person/traditional elementary school students will return to a five-day-per-week schedule.
Pending continued success, all in-person/traditional middle school students and ninth graders may return to a five-day-per-week schedule on Tuesday, Oct. 13. An announcement formalizing this step will be made late next week.
Pending further continued success, all in-person/traditional students in grades 10-12 may return to school later this fall.
“Our partnership with the Vigo County Health Department and our commitment to contact tracing has revealed that a vast majority of cases in our buildings are coming from households, and our mitigation procedures and focus on quarantine are preventing outbreaks in our buildings,” said Rob Haworth, superintendent. “We ask our students and staff to continue to stay home if they experience symptoms.”
The district is continuing to discuss with families a return to school for students in the hybrid programs at the elementary and middle school level. Hybrid was developed as a program to ease students back into the classroom.
At the elementary level, hybrid will continue for those finding success with the program, but the teacher delivering that program may change based on staffing needs.
At the middle school level, the district is evaluating the program as we discuss the success of the program with families and staff. Those who intend to stay at home this year may be asked to consider the virtual program so that the student can be guided by the virtual program’s success coaches for more teacher engagement.
Special education students will continue to have their needs met through a variety of methods and any changes to their education may require an individual case conference.
The district is also asking families to consider a return to bus transportation to ease congestion at pick-up and drop-off. Currently, few students are using the buses. Families returning to the bus should contact the transportation office to review pickup and drop-off times as those may have changed.
Dashboard update
The Vigo County School Corp. has updated its COVID-19 Dashboard, available at vigoschools.org.
It shows:
-5 student positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (up from 2 last week)
-5 staff positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (up from 2 last week)
-84 students actively quarantined (up from 30 last week)
-10 staff actively quarantined (down from 12 last week)
Case to report
A student at Farrington Grove Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19. The Vigo County School Corp. is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts. The student was in the “A” cohort.
Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if contacted by the Vigo County Health Department.
The Vigo County School Corporation prioritizes the safety of its students and staff and will continue to enforce mitigation procedures to protect our community.
