The Vigo County School Corp. says a message was falsely sent to families about school closing tomorrow.
"This message was not sent from the Vigo County School Corp. and we are investigating how it was sent. School continues as normal tomorrow," according to a tweet posted by the school district just before 4 p.m.
The false message indicated schools would be closed starting Wednesday due to an increase in COVID cases, and the district would instead use elearning. The district suggests not clicking the link in the text message.
We are aware of a message that was sent to families about school closing tomorrow. This message was not sent from the Vigo County School Corporation and we are investigating how it was sent. School continues as normal tomorrow.— Vigo County School Corporation (@vcsc_teamvigo) October 27, 2020
