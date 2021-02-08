Declining enrollment has become a critical issue for the Vigo County School Corp., and district officials hope to develop a more "robust" virtual program to help reverse that decline.

Enrollment was one of the topics discussed during the district's first work session Monday evening, which lasted about 2 1/2 hours and covered a range of topics, including buildings/grounds and finances.

During enrollment discussion, Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, talked about the importance of developing an overall strategy that includes the virtual school.

"If we we don't speak to enrollment every time we're having a meeting right now, I think we're misinforming the community," Superintendent Rob Haworth said after the session. "Our ability to do things, pay teachers, not close more buildings, all of that is in and around enrollment."

Part of that strategy is strengthening and expanding the district's virtual school, Vigo Virtual Success Academy. It would involve attracting more students within Vigo County and opening it to students from outside Vigo County, officials said.

The district started a virtual school in fall 2019 for high school students, and expanded it to include elementary and middle grades this school year.

During the pandemic, it has served to educate students who don't want to attend school in-person.

During the work session, Haworth spoke of "building a business model around our current virtual school that includes marketing strategies and retention strategies that will allow us to rival some of the largest virtual schools in the state of Indiana."

That would involve developing something that is "different in the state of Indiana," attractive outside of Vigo County, a business model that protects Vigo County brick and mortar and still meets alternative education needs, officials said during the presentation.

Haworth suggested it will take an "entrepreneurial" spirit within the district. In those efforts to re-imagine the virtual school, he said he would not be opposed to involving partners.

District enrollment declined by 580 students from fall 2019 to fall 2020, which meant a loss of $3.8 million in funding for the 2020 calendar year. Much of the loss is attributed to the pandemic.

In September 2019, the district had 14,185 students, and in September 2020, that number had dropped to 13,601.

In addition, 869 Vigo County children attended non-VCSC schools in 2020. The district must address attraction and retention of Vigo County students because — demographic studies show — the county's population will continue to decline, Riley said.

Haworth said VCSC might see a 1.2% increase in public school funding this year, but that would not be enough to offset the loss of students.

The work session took place at the West Vigo Elementary conference center. People could attend the work session in person or watch it livestreamed on YouTube.

"The public work sessions give the board an opportunity to receive updates on corporation initiatives and discuss/debate those items in a public forum," Riley said.

He described it as a "helpful tool for deliberation" in advance of board action at a business meeting, which will take place during the second meeting of each month or in all months that have only one meeting.

The work sessions have no public comment period and typically will involve no board action, although there might be cases where the board must act because of a timeline that can't wait, Riley said.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.