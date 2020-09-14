Vigo School Corp. to advertise $165.8M budget for 2021

The Vigo County School Corp. proposed 2021 budget — which will be advertised at $165.8 million — is already lower than the 2020 approved budget, which is $166.4 million.

"We are trying to reduce our expenses," said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, after Monday's board meeting concluded. The district has been in the process of reducing expenses, necessary because of declining enrollment.

Last year, the proposed 2020 budget was advertised at $176.3 million.

The School Board did approve advertisement of the 2021 budget, which will be posted on Gateway.

Donna Wilson, chief financial officer, provided a budget overview. The overall budget includes a $101.8 million education fund; $42.9 million operations fund; $8.9 million debt service fund; $3.5 million rainy day fund; and $8.5 million referendum fund.

The maximum to be raised from local property taxes is $48.7 million, but officials emphasize that levies and tax rates are traditionally advertised high to protect revenues and will be adjusted later by the state.

The district's current approved tax levy for 2020 is $38.4 million, and the current tax rate (including referendum) is 94 cents per $100 assessed value, and 78 cents per $100 assessed value without the referendum

A public hearing is set for Sept. 28, with budget adoption taking place Oct. 19.

"The budget and levy you ultimately approve in October is only preliminary, as all budget forms go to the Department of Local Government Finance for review and final approval later this year," Wilson said.

The school corporation, like other Indiana school corporations and taxing agencies, advertises an artificially high budget in the fall because factors like assessed value for 2021 are unknown at this time.

The school district anticipates a steady tax rate and levy, and this year’s budget is similar to last year’s, officials stated. Vigo County’s assessed value is rising, and the goal is to have the same proportion of local taxes when compared to other county taxing agencies as in years past.

When compared to peer corporations, VCSC has low debt service and a smaller budget, district official stated. All peer corporations in 2021 will have an operating or capital referendum fund.

VCSC’s non-referendum tax rate is lowest in the area and lowest among peer corporations. When accounting for the referendum, VCSC’s tax rate is third-lowest in the region and still lowest among peer corporations, the district states.

The district has been responding to a declining cash balance, and last fall, voters approved an operations referendum to help fund school safety, health, wellness, transportation and teacher pay while the district responds to its financial challenges.

Wilson noted that the operations fund absorbs the majority of circuit breaker losses, due to property tax caps; in 2021, it is estimated the circuit breaker loss will be $6.9 million. In recent years, the district has been using short term general obligation bonds to pay for such things as paving, roofing and other facility maintenance needs.

Use of low interest general obligation bonds has provided financial relief to the operations fund, Wilson said.

In other matters, the board:

• Gave permission to advertise a bid for musical instruments. The average purchase date of the corporation’s musical instruments is 30-35 years old, and the purchase of new instruments would fulfill a goal of the strategic plan. The instruments are for secondary band and orchestra programs.

• Approved a resolution to support the Red for Ed movement, supporting teachers “as they call for statewide action to improve public education resources and teacher compensation," the resolution states.

• The board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Boys and Girls Club for the future use of Meadows Elementary as the site of an after-school program. This MOU will strengthen the Boys and Girls Club grant application for the program and the use of the building is not immediate. The MOU allows the Boys and Girls Club to use the building after school hours in exchange for utilities and custodial fees, at some point in the future when outside organizations are able to use VCSC facilities again.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.