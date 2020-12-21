Final update, 4:10 p.m.
The Vigo County School Corp. announced Monday that changes to the communication director’s job duties and a raise of more than $40,000 will not move forward as planned.
Bill Riley's compensation will remain at the managerial level, Superintendent Rob Haworth said during the news conference at the West Vigo Conference Center. The salary will remain at $86,000.
As initially proposed and approved by the board Dec. 14, Riley's pay raise was part of a restructuring of his job duties, which was to include retaining and increasing student enrollment, which is declining, Haworth said Friday.
Also, when Riley was hired in May 2019, he carried the title of director but received a manager's level salary. With the proposed added duties, he was to be paid a full director's salary, in line with that of the new director of civility, diversity and international exchange as well as changes in the human resources director's post, Haworth said Friday.
However, news of the job duty changes and pay raise drew much public controversy over the weekend, including a planned march downtown Monday afternoon from the administration building to the courthouse and back. The march was to take place in support of teachers and staff, who received just one-time stipends this year rather than base pay increases, said Melissa Ketner, who organized the march.
In response, Haworth said at Monday's news conference, "I thought I was bringing a solution, not creating a greater problem. That's really what I don't want to do."
The goal of the changes was to address the district's enrollment losses, which also means significant loss of state revenue, Haworth said.
"Our hope was not to bring trouble to a situation but try to bring a meaningful solution," Haworth said. "I hope they [those opposing the pay increase] can see the intent of that was not to hurt anyone, but to actually strengthen our district."
Enrollment loss must be addressed, he said.
"We have to have a strategy." He anticipates the issue will be discussed at the board's meeting Jan. 11, but he doesn't know specifics of how it will be addressed just yet.
"We have to have, I believe, someone who wakes up every morning with this as a target for them to achieve, but to say what that looks like right now, I can't," he said.
At least some board members were not aware of the $40,000 pay raise when they approved the personnel item outlining the restructuring at the Dec. 14 board meeting.
Haworth said to avoid that kind of confusion in the future, he plans to meet with the board president Tuesday to ask that the first board meeting of every month become a public work session.
"I believe that will improve communication around all issues, both internal and external, and things such as job description changes, policy development and lost enrollment," he said.
His goal in proposing Riley's change in job description was to "bring a solution to our enrollment situation," he said. At the Dec. 14 board meeting, a demographer reported that if the current population decline continues, the district will have 13,000 students by 2030 — a loss of 1,200 students from the 2019-20 school year.
That figure does not including a loss of students attributed to COVID. Around the state and nation, districts can anticipate about 20% of students lost during COVID will not return, Haworth said. The "COVID effect" has resulted in the loss of about 500 students for VCSC this past fall.
He also noted that 850 students who live in Vigo County don't attend VCSC schools, a loss of about $5.6 million in state funding [$6,600 per student]. That loss didn't happen overnight, and a solution won't take place overnight.
"We cannot idly sit by while our enrollment melts away," Haworth said.
Haworth also praised the "excellence, innovation, and creativity shown by our current head of communications, which is why I thought he could lead this initiative moving forward."
He re-iterated the position change, added duties and change in compensation will not take place now.
Asked if perhaps the timing was not right to propose such a job restructuring and $40,000 pay boost, he said, "Maybe the timing could have been better, but I don't know when is the right time." He doesn't anticipate major changes in state funding that will improve the district's financial picture anytime soon.
Despite Haworth's announcement Monday, those who organized the late afternoon march decided to move forward.
Ketner, a college faculty member, organized the event, called #istandwithteachers. The reason, according to her Facebook post, was to support teacher and staff pay "after the unjustifiable raise given to Bill Riley."
Ketner said some VCSC teachers and staff reached out Friday after learning about the pay raise issue and asked for parent and community support. Initially, dialogue and brainstorming took place on the Nasty Women of Vigo County Facebook site, and then Ketner took the lead in organizing the event.
She believes the administration's decision not to move forward with the job restructuring and pay increase is the right one, given all the challenges of the pandemic and the fact that teachers and staff only received one-time stipends this year. Teachers received an $1,100 stipend.
Educators she talked to were upset, given all the difficulties associated with teaching this year during the pandemic, with both in-person and remote instruction. Friday's news "was a real slap in the face to folks who have been working as teachers here this year," Ketner said.
Today's march may focus on different issues, including the school district's operating referendum passed last year, part of which was to be used to improve teacher pay.
"It's great to feel like I'm giving back in some way," Ketner said. She is also the parent of a child who attends Riley Elementary.
Update, 12:35 p.m.
The Vigo County School Corp. at a noon news conference today announced changes to the district's communication director’s job and a raise of about $40,000 will not move forward as planned.
Superintendent Rob Haworth said VCSC is still looking for a way to have an employee dedicate his or her time to student retention and recruitment to help maintain the student population.
Haworth said he will discuss future plans with the school board. He said he remains determined to develop a strategy for student retention.
This story will be updated.
Original story, 11:09 a.m.
A restructuring of job duties for the Vigo County School Corp. director of communications, and an accompanying $40,000 pay increase, will be a topic of discussion at the Jan. 11 School Board meeting.
On Sunday, the district announced that the School Board will include a discussion item at its Jan. 11 meeting "to discuss the district’s new retention, attraction, and enrollment management efforts, including the assignment of these duties to the director of communications, Bill Riley."
In the meantime, Superintendent Rob Haworth has scheduled a news conference for noon today.
News of the increased pay has drawn much community controversy over the weekend.
Riley has received a more than $40,000 pay raise as part of a restructuring of his job duties, which now include retaining and increasing student enrollment, Haworth said Friday.
Riley's pay will now be $127,000.
When Riley was hired in May 2019, he carried the title of director but received a manager's level salary. Now, with the added duties, he is being paid a full director's salary, which is in line with the new director of civility, diversity and international exchange as well as changes in the human resources director's post, Haworth said.
The School Board approved the job restructuring Monday as part of its personnel report, although the report did not include a specific salary. The item did state Riley's pay would go from "Step 3 of the administrative wage schedule" to "directors Step 3 of the administrative wage schedule."
The change was effective Dec. 15.
Riley's additional responsibilities include recruitment, retention and enrollment management duties. Many students who live in Vigo County are enrolled in non-VCSC virtual schools, they home school or they attend other public school districts, hurting VCSC enrollment.
But news of the restructuring and pay raise has drawn much controversy, particularly since teachers and employees received just one-time stipends this year rather than base pay increases.
Melissa Ketner has organized an event at 4 p.m. today called #istandwithteachers, in which attendees will meet at the administration building, 686 Wabash Ave., march to the courthouse and then return. The reason, according to a Facebook post, is "to support teacher and staff pay after the unjustifiable raise given to Bill Riley."
At least some school board members apparently were unaware Riley's pay would be increased $40,000.
On Friday, board president Hank Irwin said Riley "does a phenomenal job" and he believes Riley can make a positive impact on improving enrollment numbers, something that will be measurable.
"We believe it will be a positive difference for the corporation," Irwin said.
Irwin said he did not initially know the full amount of the pay increase, but the personnel report did indicate how the pay scale would change.
"It would be our [board members'] duty to look that up," he said.
Irwin said it was a significant pay increase. But Riley, who has a director's title, was not on the director's pay scale previously, Irwin said.
Riley was hired as director of communication in May 2019 and began his duties around July 1 that year. His pay at that time was $84,036.
