By a 6-0 vote, the Vigo County School Board on Monday approved a resolution that will end the operating referendum in 2024 if the facility referendum passes May 3.
That would reduce the estimated school property tax rate by 16.2 cents; instead of $1.41 per $100 assessed value with the facility referendum, the overall school tax rate would be $1.24 per $100 assessed value.
Currently, the school property tax rate is 98.8 cents per $100 of assessed value.
"The (ballot) question people are voting on is factually wrong now," Superintendent Rob Haworth said after the meeting. "That question was designed on a tax rate of $1.41. With this action tonight, factually, it should be based on a tax rate of $1.24."
At this point, the ballot question cannot be changed.
Currently, the question states that the average school property tax increase for residences would be 55.55%, and the average increase for businesses would be 50.64%.
According to Todd Samuelson, partner with Baker Tilly, the ballot question does not factor in the elimination of the operating referendum.
If the end of the operating referendum is reflected, the average school property tax increase for residents would be 34%, while for business properties, it would be 31%.
That is the increase for school property taxes. In looking at the impact on the total property tax bill, not just the school portion, the overall increase for residential properties (assuming certain deductions) would be 9.6% and for business properties, 8.8%, Samuelson said last week.
The school rate is one component of a property owner's total property tax bill.
If the facility referendum passes, the district projects that for 52% of Vigo County homeowners, the increased tax impact is less than $7 per month. For another 38% of homeowners, that impact is less than $14 per month.
Among those offering public comment on the facilities referendum was Josh Stonebraker, who opposes it.
"The Vigo County School Corp. has this notion of if you build it, they will come. Come to what? Higher property taxes for businesses and citizens alike," Stonebraker said. "What's the incentive for new businesses to come or for our future graduates to stay? No jobs. No shopping and poor infrastructure. This referendum runs for 22 years. This is now a burden placed on our children."
He also criticized the administration for what he believes to be its lack of transparency.
Jennifer Templeton spoke in support of the facility referendum. "Your job as school board members is no doubt often very thankless. It takes courage to make change. I want to thank you for being courageous," she said.
She believes everyone stands to benefit from the facilities referendum. "Bringing our schools forward to provide competitive educational resources makes us all better."
Sylvester Edwards also spoke in support of the facilities referendum. He said Terre Haute "has a five-star education program ... With the referendum, it will give kids and future students a five-star environment. Do not put a red line around these kids and their future."
But Mel Boothe raised concerns about the impact on property taxpayers and said the school board needs to pay attention to the demographics of the community. "We're not Carmel or Avon," he said, and he pointed to all the industry that has left the community over the years.
Some new business and industry have moved in, although many get tax abatements, he said. "Myself and other property owners are going to be carrying the load," Boothe said.
The district is able to end the eight-year operational referendum — approved by voters in the fall of 2019 — earlier than scheduled, in 2024, in part because of cost saving measures and it also can use federal ESSER funds to help fill the gap.
"The question I'm getting is why not end it (operating referendum) regardless," Haworth said Thursday. "If the facility referendum does not pass, the VCSC will need to use ESSER dollars to help patch the HVAC issues facing all three high schools. That action would not allow us to end the operational referendum early."
A referendum on the May 3 Indiana primary election ballot lets Vigo County voters decide whether to fund a $261-million rebuilding and renovation of Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo high schools and West Vigo Middle School. The high schools date back to 1971 and 1961.
