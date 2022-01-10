The Vigo County School Board voted 5-2 Monday to close and repurpose Meadows Elementary at the end of the current school year.
Board members Joni Wise and Rosemarie Scott voted against closure.
Prior to that vote, Wise made a motion to keep Meadows open, a motion seconded by Scott. The motion was voted down with five board members opposed, and only Wise and Scott in favor.
In making her motion, Wise, said, "Our strategic plan wasn't designed as a static document. It's a fluid document to be changed as needed ... Where we were in 2019 when we were working on the plan isn't where we are now."
Wise also stated, "This board has listened to solid, logical reasons why Meadows Elementary should not be closed or repurposed. To my fellow board members, please do the right thing and vote to keep Meadows open."
Scott didn't believe district enrollment was dropping so quickly that Meadows needed to close this year.
"Are we this poor as a corporation? Do we need to save money this badly," Scott said. "That's what we have to ask ourselves ... We can delay this vote and go back to the drawing board."
Prior to the board vote, Superintendent Rob Haworth presented the formal administrative recommendation to close and repurpose the school and the reasons why. The closing/repurposing is part of a cost reduction plan unanimously passed by the board in January 2020, a plan embedded in a strategic plan unanimously approved in February 2020.
The action is necessary to reduce district expenses and right-size the number of elementary schools in response to declining VCSC enrollment. In 1983, the district had 18,000 students; by 2030, it’s estimated enrollment will drop to 13,000.
The district, which has been deficit spending, is working to bring expenditures in line with revenues.
With the closing/repurposing of Meadows, the district will then have 15 elementary schools.
Economy of scale and efficient use of district funds is critical for VCSC as it moves forward and plans for the future, Haworth said.
Board member Hank Irwin said the Meadows repurposing is part of an overall plan necessary to bring district spending in lines with revenues. "If we deny this, we have to come up with something else," he said.
Board member Amy Lore said said it would be "a dereliction of duty to ignore those spending deficits that we've been faced with" and not implement a plan so carefully developed.
Jackie Lower described it as a very difficult decision. "I think we have a fiduciary responsibility to the community and to the whole community of the Vigo County School Corp. " She made a motion to accept Haworth's recommendation, and Irwin seconded it.
Meadows will be consolidated into Franklin, Lost Creek, Davis Park and DeVaney elementary schools. "These schools have room," Haworth said.
The school would be repurposed into a learning lab with possible programming that includes: a financial center for field trips that include Let's Get Real and Biz Town; the NEAT experience; and relocation of the virtual elementary program.
"Board, I know this is not easy for you. I know you ran for office to make a difference. We hope making a difference can be easy," Haworth said. "But, you know where we are as a district in regards to our enrollment ... and in regards to our funding."
During citizen comment, Meadows PTO president Jenny Mueller told the board, "I'm extremely disappointed in the lack of integrity I've witnessed" by board members who voted to close the school.
The questions raised by the Meadows community have not been addressed, she said. Mueller suggested the decision to close the school was made a long time ago and the board's action to close the school represented "rubber stamping" the administration recommendation.
Mueller suggested "there is even more distrust among the community" toward the school board.
Parent Wyoming Pruitt told the school board, "This was a test. Your community tested you. With the exception of two people here, you have failed. You have failed the students, the parents, the teachers and your community."
Meadows parent Brian C. Payne pointed to an informal opinion by the state public access counselor that the meetings of the elementary consolidation committee were subject to the Open Door Law — yet those meetings weren't public.
"VCSC has made an example of how NOT to openly operate a committee," Payne said.
Jon Mayes, school board attorney with Bose, McKinney and Evans, said the public access counselor's informal opinion "assumes some facts that are not true." Committees the school board creates for input to the board are subject to Open Door, he said.
Other committees or task forces created to provide input directly to the superintendent and administration "are not subject to the Open Door law," Mayes said. Their work may generate a recommendation that the superintendent takes to the board.
After the board meeting, parent Angela Tanner said parents intend to pursue the matter with the the public access counselor. "If it's in our favor we will press for a lawsuit," she said.
She personally plans to send her daughter to St. Patrick School.
Also, Tanner said some of the parents plan to actively oppose those school board members seeking re-election who voted to close Meadows.
During an organizational meeting, the board voted to make Stacy Killion the new board president, Amy Lore vice president and Jackie Lower secretary.
