The Vigo County School Board will be asked to approve the sale and transfer of the downtown administration building and property to the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board when it meets at 6 p.m. Thursday.

It also will be asked to authorize tax anticipation warrants to help the district meet future cash flow needs.

The public may participate by sending public comment to april30meeting@vigoschools.org and viewing the meeting live on the VCSC Facebook page.

"Per Gov. Holcomb's stay-at-home order and recent public access guidance from the state, members of the public will not be permitted in person," said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.

During the meeting, Superintendent Rob Haworth and board president Hank Irwin will be in the administrative building conference room, with most board members phoning in.

Public comments will be shared with the board prior to the meeting and entered into the minutes, Riley said.

As far as the downtown administration building property, the board will consider the Capital Improvement Board’s offer to purchase it for $3 million. The property is needed for parking related to the downtown convention center project.

Once the purchase/transfer is finalized — around June — the district would lease the building at no charge from CIB through Sept. 30, 2021, unless the district relocates its central administration office before then.

The school district has already approved a license agreement with CIB that allows immediate access for use of the existing VCSC parking lots by the Hilton Garden Inn.

As part of that agreement, the CIB has agreed to pay for parking in the Skygarden Parking Facility for school administration officials until they relocate, no later than Sept. 30, 2021.

CIB had to guarantee up to 50 parking spots at the Skygarden facility, said Jon Marvel, CIB president. Payment for those parking spots likely won't begin until stay-at-home orders are lifted and administrators return to work, he said.

In other matters, the school board will act on a resolution that will help the district respond in the event that June 30’s property tax revenue is less than expected.

The state recently announced a 60-day property tax grace period for May 10 payments. The district will seek financing options in the event this delay in payment will cause cash flow issues for the district.

Other agenda items before the board are as follows:

• An update on student enrollment.

• McLean Education Center "will close upon the conclusion of the 2019-20 school year. The administration recommends that all alternative education programming be connected to Booker T. Washington High School. Booker T. Washington will serve students in grades six through 12. Vigo Virtual Success Academy will serve students from kindergarten through grade 12 beginning with the 2020-21 school year.

• Amendment to the current Chromebook Device rollout.

"Approval is requested to amend the current device rollout schedule to accelerate the purchase of Chromebooks for high school students beginning with the 2020-21 school year."

• The board will be asked to approve a resolution to donate personal protective equipment to the Vigo County Emergency Management Agency.

• The board also will be asked to approve additional pay [administrative leave] for certain Vigo County School Corp. employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, including food service workers and other limited on-site hourly employees.