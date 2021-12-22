The Vigo County School Board will conduct a "listening session" at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at Meadows Elementary, according to district news release.
"The board will welcome the public to comment, while the administration will address the common themes shared at the last board meeting by community members," it states.
Masks are required in all VCSC buildings.
The school board is considering a recommendation to close and repurpose Meadows Elementary to reduce district expenses and right-size the number of elementary schools in response to declining enrollment.
Many Meadows parents and employees oppose the school's closing and addressed the board at its Dec. 13 meeting. Opponents also conducted a protest in downtown Terre Haute on Dec. 11.
They also went door-to-door with flyers and placed several signs throughout the Meadows district on Wednesday.
