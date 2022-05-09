The Vigo County School Corp. has received a $1.2 million Greater Education Opportunities (GEO) Foundation Grant, which is funded through the Indiana Department of Education.
The Vigo County School Board approved the grant at its Monday meeting.
The GEO Foundation is partnering with organizations across the state to accelerate the current college and career attainment levels of Indiana students to even higher levels of advanced achievement, according to a district news release.
The VCSC will partner with local higher education institutions to increase the number of college credits earned, as well as the number of students pursuing college and career credits.
"Our current approach is to deliver dual credit on our campus," said Superintendent Rob Haworth. "This grant will allow us to have our students attend Ivy Tech, Indiana State University, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology campuses. It's a different model that we would like to include as we continue to talk about how do we use our entire community to educate our children."
Dual credit courses would continue to be offered at the high schools.
The GEO Foundation is working to address the state’s goals of more high school students graduating having earned the Indiana College Core, career certifications, associate degrees and more.
The VCSC grant, which extends through July 2023, would pay for tuition and books for students who take dual credit courses on college campuses, Haworth said.
"Our hope is we can show some dramatic gains in the attainment of dual credit, and maybe this grant will continue to be funded by the Department of Education," Haworth said after the meeting.
The district will provide additional details at a news conference Tuesday.
In other matters:
• The board referred to its policy committee a proposed revision to the policy on naming facilities or parts of facilities.
Currently, official school board policy states an individual must be deceased for three years before a school facility can be named for them.
In practice, the board has approved individual naming requests to honor those still living. The proposed revision would delete the requirement that someone had to be deceased for three years before a facility could be named after them.
After consideration by the board policy committee, the full school board will then consider the revision.
“We want to be able to honor people while they are around and can be part of it,” Stacy Mason, executive director of secondary education, said last week.
Facilities, or portions of facilities, are to be named for those who have made an outstanding contribution to the school or school system, or in cases where the name has a “special significance,” according to the policy.
• The board approved the retirement of two administrators, Christi Fenton and Richard Long. Fenton is director of elementary education and Title 1; her retirement is effective July 31.
Long is director of facilities support and transportation, and his retirement is effective June 30.
Both were approved for an administrative retirement buyout incentive stipend, which is $25,500. The one-time buyout incentive will be paid to qualifying retiring administrators on or before Aug. 1.
Those qualifying must be at least 55 as of their last working day; have at least 10 years of creditable experience with VCSC; and be working as of the 2021-22 school year.
A notice of intent had to be submitted by April 15.
The retiring administrators would also qualify for all excess vacation days at the per diem rate that would exist at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
• The school district will offer a summer school program for high school students that would focus on core courses offered this past school year. The district wants to provide an opportunity for students to make-up compulsory credits in an in-person setting.
Summer school will be offered at Terre Haute North High School.
• During public comment, Susan Edmondsen encouraged the board to look at redistricting, rather than school closings, in the future — if future school closings are under consideration.
She said she did vote for the referendum, reluctantly, she said. Now that it has failed, the board has time to rethink what it will do with facilities.
Edmondsen believes the board could have used redistricting to alleviate student numbers at Lost Creek and kept Meadows open, which would have been better emotionally for those students, she said.
She also suggested the possibility of redistricting some students from Woodrow Wilson Middle School to Sarah Scott Middle School to help alleviate numbers at Wilson.
She suggested the district share school capacity numbers with the public so citizens better understand board decisions related to facilities.
• It was announced that a Terre Haute North Vigo High School team won first place this past weekend in Class 1 social studies competition at the Indiana Academic Super Bowl, senior division.
