Vigo County teachers have ratified a tentative collective bargaining agreement that would give them a $4,000 pay increase over two years and boost beginning teacher pay to $40,000 next year.
Teachers approved the contract last week by a vote of 528 in favor and 54 opposed. "That was with 79.7% of our membership voting," said Heidi McDonald, president of the Vigo County Teachers Association.
The Vigo County School Board conducted a special meeting Tuesday morning to hear details of the agreement. The board will vote on the contract at its next regular meeting on Monday.
The two-year contract has a salary schedule, or steps, with each step carrying a $1,000 pay boost.
"It's a two-year contract. The main goal ... is to get the starting salary for a VCSC teacher to $40,000 by the end of next school year. That's a state mandate and that's something everyone needed to work toward," said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, after the meeting.
This year, a beginning teacher's salary will increase to $39,000.
The agreement also provides returning teachers a $4,000 pay raise over the next two years, most of it on the salary base, but some of it a stipend the first year as teachers are placed on the new salary schedule.
"That was the other thing we heard from our teachers union. They wanted to bring back a salary schedule and steps. That was really important to them," Riley said. "They wanted to be able to envision their career. Teaching is a career."
This year, teachers will be placed on the salary schedule and then moved up one step, giving them a $2,000 pay boost [part of it base, part of it stipend]. In year two, they will be moved two steps, or $2,000 in base pay increases.
Those at the top of the salary schedule will receive a $2,000 stipend for 2021-22 and a $500 stipend for 2022-23.
Last week, McDonald said, “I am excited about what all our bargaining team has been able to accomplish this year." The new contract “provides our teachers with compensation for their hard work and dedication to our students."
The association was also able to bargain for annual stipends for those who receive advanced degrees moving forward this contract year, she said.
In other provisions:
• Although insurance rates increased by 7% for the 2021-22 school year, the board’s share of health insurance would increase to maintain the same percentage of contributions for employees. For 2022-23, the VCSC will maintain the same contribution as in 2021-22.
• The contract includes a proposed early retirement buyout stipend.
It would require 40 qualifying teachers to give notice by Dec. 10 of retirement at the end of this school year. A stipend of $25,500 will be paid in to the qualifying teachers 401(a) in two installments, December and June. If less than 40 teachers give notice, the buyout will be rescinded.
• Advanced degree:
Those obtaining an advanced degree during or after 2021-22 [master’s or doctorate] will receive an annual stipend: $2,000 for a masters and $4,000 for a doctorate.
• The contract also provides a retroactive COVID leave bank through June 30, 2022; fully vaccinated teachers who develop breakthrough COVID could apply for up to five days reimbursement or payment. Those teachers would not have to use their sick days.
"Our teachers deserve it," Riley said of the pay boost. "We talk a lot about the occupations that have really put in the time, effort and work over the last two or three years. Teachers are right up there — dealing with learning loss and new behavioral issues that are probably pandemic related. A teacher's job has gotten harder and we've also asked them to do new things with technology."
The district would like to do more, but it also has constraints as far state funding, he said. "We're excited about being able to offer increases even in a time where our enrollment is dipping."
Teacher salaries are funded through the education fund, which is state funded based on enrollment.
The salary improvements will help the district in its efforts to attract and retain teachers, he said. Not every district has a salary schedule, something VCSC hasn't had for several years.
There will be school districts in Indiana that aren't able to achieve the $40,000 minimum, he said.
Increases in the state funding formula enabled the district to offer a two-year contract with the pay improvements, Riley said.
